Guns N’ Roses headlining Atlanta’s Music Midtown

Guns N' Roses fans have another chance to see them perform in the U.S this year. The rockers are set to headline the annual Music Midtown festival at Atlanta's Piedmont Park.

The festival is happening Friday, September 15, to Sunday, September 17, with Guns closing the festival on Sunday night. Music Midtown's other headliners include Pink, Flume, Billie Eilish, The 1975 and Lil Baby, with Incubus, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Pitbull and others on the bill.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m. ET. A complete lineup can be found at musicmidtown.com.

The show is just the latest addition to Guns N' Roses' packed summer schedule. They kick off their latest tour on June 9 in Abu Dhabi, then hit Europe before returning to North America August 5 in Moncton, Canada, with the first U.S. date happening August 11 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. A complete list of tour dates can be found at gunnroses.com.

