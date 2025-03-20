Guns N' Roses announce AWOLNATION's Isaac Carpenter as new drummer

Guns N' Roses have announced a new drummer following the departure of longtime member Frank Ferrer.

Isaac Carpenter, who's played in AWOLNATION for the last decade, will man the kit for the "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers during their 2025 world tour dates, which begin in Asia in May.

Carpenter also has a connection to GN'R bassist Duff McKagan, having played in his band Loaded.

GN'R announced on Wednesday that they and Ferrer had amicably parted ways. Ferrer, who joined in 2006, leaves the group as the longest tenured drummer in GN'R history.

"The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey," a press release read.

