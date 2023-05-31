Guns N’ Roses announces support acts for North American tour

Guns N' Roses is heading out on their 2023 World Tour next week and they've lined up a diverse group of artists to join them on their North American leg.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced the support acts joining them on the tour, including The PretendersAlice in ChainsThe WarningDirty Honey and country star Carrie Underwood on select dates.

The World Tour is set to kick off June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and hits North America on August 8 in Moncton, Canada. The first U.S. show happens August 11 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

And the North American leg just got bigger, with two just added shows - August 18 in Pittsburgh and October 14 in Seattle. The general on sale for Pittsburgh is happening Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time, with Seattle going on sale Friday June 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates and openers can be found at gunsnroses.com.

