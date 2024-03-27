Halestorm's Lzzy Hale to sing in Skid Row for upcoming shows in place of departing vocalist

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale will be the new lead singer in Skid Row. At least for a couple of shows.

The "18 and Life" outfit has announced that vocalist Erik Grönwall will be leaving the band, and that Hale will be filling in for their four scheduled concerts in May and June. Grönwall, who joined Skid Row in 2022, will be focusing on his health and recovery after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2021.

"I got the opportunity to join this incredible band 6 months after my treatment against leukemia," Grönwall says in a statement. "And one month after that I was on a world tour with [Skid Row]. Wow! It was a dream come true."

"However, it proved challenging touring the world with an impaired immune system, which is a result of my bone marrow transplant," he continues. "I respect and understand that Skid Row is a touring band but since I can't prioritize my health being in the band, I have decided that it's better for me to step aside."

In her own Instagram post, Hale writes, "I'm stepping in for a few dates as the lead singer of Skid Row! What an honor to call them my friends and a privilege to be sharing the stage with them! Erik, I wish you all the magic on your next adventure.



She adds, "Now…which leather pants to wear?!!"

