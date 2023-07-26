Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger

It's hard to believe after seeing him rock out onstage, but Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is celebrating his 80th birthday on July 26.

Now considered one of the world's best rock 'n' roll frontmen, Jagger was studying at the London School of Economics when a chance meeting with childhood friend Keith Richards at a train station changed the course of his future: the two formed a musical partnership that eventually became The Rolling Stones.

In their 60-year career, The Stones have become one of the bestselling artists of all time. They've had nine Billboard #1 albums and eight #1 singles, selling over 200 million records. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

The Rolling Stones have often been compared to The Beatles, as both bands found fame in the '60s, but in a 2020 interview with Apple Music Mick described how they're different.

“The Stones went on, we started doing stadium gigs in the '70s, and [we're] still doing them now,” he said. “So, you know, that's the real big difference between these two bands. That one band is unbelievably, luckily still playing in stadiums, and the other band doesn't exist.”

Jagger's personal life has also kept him in the headlines over the years, although he's technically only been married once — to Bianca Jagger, from 1971 to 1978. He's had several high-profile relationships, including a four-year relationship with Marianne Faithfull and an unofficial marriage to model Jerry Hall.

He has eight children with five different women – daughter Karis with Marsha Hunt, who he dated between 1969 and 1970; daughter Jade with Bianca; daughters Elizabeth and Georgia and sons James and Gabriel with Hall; son Lucas from his affair with model Luciana Gimenez; and son Deveraux, with current girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

