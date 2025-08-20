Hear another track off the upcoming Bad Company tribute album

A second track has been released from the upcoming Bad Company tribute album, Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company, dropping Oct. 24.

The latest is Blackberry Smoke's cover of "Run With the Pack," the title track off Bad Company's third studio album, released in 1976.

"Blackberry Smoke absolutely channeled the essence of the song and everyone delivered from their souls,"

says Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers, who sings background vocals on the track. "I love every aspect of their performance harmonies, guitars and delivery!"

"Run With the Pack," which also features Mastodon's Brann Dailor on percussion and backing vocals, is now available via digital outlets. A live studio session video is also available on YouTube.

Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company will have artists covering the group's biggest hits, including "Feel Like Makin' Love," "Bad Company" and "Shooting Star," along with a cover of Free's top-five hit "All Right Now."

Other artists contributing to the record include Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, The Pretty Reckless, HARDY, Halestorm and The Struts.

Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company will be released on CD, digitally and on limited-edition silver colored vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.

The album’s release comes ahead of the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will stream live on Disney+, and a highlights special will air on ABC at a later date.

