Hear David Byrne and Devo’s collaboration “Empire” from 'Noise For Now Vol. 2' compilation

David Byrne and Devo's contribution to the new compilation album Noise For Now Vol. 2, raising money to benefit abortion access and reproductive rights, has been released.
The track, "Empire," was one of two songs Byrne recorded with Devo for the 1997 album Feelings, although it never made the record.
Put out by the nonprofit organization Noise for Now, the album also features songs from Courtney Barnett, The War On Drugs, Faye Webster and Big Freedia. It will be released digitally and on limited-edition vinyl on June 21 to coincide with the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Noise For Now Vol. 2 is available for preorder now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.