Hear Hayley Williams & David Byrne's ﻿'The Twits' ﻿song, 'Open the Door'

Hayley Williams and David Byrne have released a new song together called "Open the Door," recorded for the upcoming animated Netflix movie The Twits.
The track marks the second collaboration between the Paramore and Talking Heads singers in as many months. It follows "What Is the Reason For It?" off Byrne's latest album, Who Is the Sky?
Paramore's also covered the Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House," while Byrne returned the favor with a rendition of Williams and company's song "Hard Times."
The Twits, an adaptation of the Roald Dahl book of the same name, premieres on Netflix Oct. 17. It also features three more songs Byrne wrote for the film.
