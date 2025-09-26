Hear Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne sing together on charity version of 'War Pigs'

Ozzy Osbourne may be gone, but his unmistakable voice now lives on ... for a good cause.

A charity version of the Black Sabbath classic "War Pigs" has been released: It's a collaboration between Judas Priest and the late Prince of Darkness. Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton, who suffers from Parkinson's as Ozzy did, performed on the track, and all proceeds will go to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation and Cure Parkinson's.

Judas Priest usually uses "War Pigs" as their walk-on song, and they released their own version of it on July 2 as a tribute to Black Sabbath, because they weren't able to perform at the band's final Back to the Beginning show in Birmingham due to previous touring commitments.

Priest frontman Rob Halford later said in an interview that Sharon Osbourne liked their version of the song so much that she suggested Ozzy be added to the recording. When Priest suggested the song be released to raise money for Parkinson's, the Osbournes approved.

