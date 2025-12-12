Hear Slash & Myles Kennedy on new cover of U2 & BB King's 'When Love Comes to Town'

Slash and his Conspirators bandmate Myles Kennedy are featured on a new cover of U2 and B.B. King's collaborative 1989 single, "When Love Comes to Town."

The cover is part of blues rocker Joe Bonamassa's King tribute album, B.B. King's Blues Summit 100. It also features blues singer Shemekia Copeland, who handles King's vocals while Kennedy sings Bono's parts.

"We knew early on we wanted to include this U2 song in an effort to span the breadth of B.B.'s entire career," says producer Josh Smith. "It turned into such a standout."

B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 is due out Feb. 6.

The most recent Conspirators album is 2022's 4, though a new record is in the works. Slash also teamed up with Kennedy and company for a cover of "Feel Like Makin' Love" for a Bad Company tribute album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.