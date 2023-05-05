Hear Slash shred with Chris Janson & Dolly Parton on new song, "21 Forever"

Slash's song with Chris Janson and Dolly Parton is here.

The previously teased track, titled "21 Forever," features the Guns N' Roses shredder ripping a solo as the two country singers duet about how you "can't be 21 forever."

"I'm so thrilled to announce, that two Global Icons have joined me in song, for my absolute biggest collaboration to date," Janson says. "Dolly and Slash, it doesn't get any BIGGER than that. I'm incredibly humbled and grateful for these two. Hope you all enjoy '21 Forever.'"

You can listen to "21 Forever" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Last month, Slash performed on country music's CMT Music Awards as part of a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd. He and GN'R have also performed live with Carrie Underwood multiple times.

