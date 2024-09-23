Heart adds more dates to their Royal Flush tour

Heart has added more dates to their Royal Flush tour, which kicks off in February.

The five additional shows include a second concert in Las Vegas, plus dates in Toronto, Boston and New York.

The Royal Flush tour was originally supposed to happen in 2024, but was postponed after Ann Wilson announced she'd had an operation to remove something cancerous and needed time to fully recover.

The rescheduled tour is now set to kick off with two shows at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Feb. 28 and March 1, and will wrap April 16 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

A Citi presale for the new shows will begin Tuesday at 12 p.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

