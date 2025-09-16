Heart announces 2026 dates for Royal Flush tour

Heart is extending their Royal Flush tour into next year.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced a set of 2026 tour dates kicking off Feb. 15 in Duluth, Georgia, and wrapping March 15 in Fishers, Indiana, with Lucinda Williams on board as special guest for select dates.

Heart wrapped the summer leg of their tour in Bethel, New York, on Aug. 30. They are set to play three shows at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nov. 12, 14 and 15, before kicking off a new leg of the tour on Nov. 18 in Anaheim, California.

Their 2025 tour wraps Dec. 21 in Nashville.

Tickets for all new shows go on sale Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at Heart-Music.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.