Heart dedicates ‘These Dreams’ to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce at Akron concert

During the band's concert in Akron, Ohio, Tuesday, Nancy Wilson dedicated the song "These Dreams" to the happy couple. Nancy shared a clip of the moment on her Instagram page, with the caption, "Tonight in Akron I dedicated These Dreams to Travis and Taylor. Love is in the air!!!!"
"These Dreams," released in 1986, was the third single off Heart's self-titled eighth studio album. It was the band's first single to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Heart will then return to the road later this year for shows in November and December. A complete list of Heart dates can be found at Heart-Music.com.
