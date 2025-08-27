Heart dedicates ‘These Dreams’ to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce at Akron concert

Nancy Wilson and Ann Wilson of Heart perform during day 4 of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2024 at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Douglas Mason/WireImage)

The members of Heart are among the many people excited by the news that Taylor Swift is engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce.

During the band's concert in Akron, Ohio, Tuesday, Nancy Wilson dedicated the song "These Dreams" to the happy couple. Nancy shared a clip of the moment on her Instagram page, with the caption, "Tonight in Akron I dedicated These Dreams to Travis and Taylor. Love is in the air!!!!"

In the video, Nancy tells the audience, “There’s a dedication I’d like to make to a very romantic couple in popular culture today, you know Travis and Taylor got engaged. So here’s a romantic dedication to Travis and Taylor.”

Ann Wilson also chimed in, making a comment about the ring Travis proposed with.

"These Dreams," released in 1986, was the third single off Heart's self-titled eighth studio album. It was the band's first single to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Heart has a few more dates left on their summer tour, with the next show Wednesday in Allentown, Pennsylvania. They’ll also play Canandaigua and Bethel, New York, on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Heart will then return to the road later this year for shows in November and December. A complete list of Heart dates can be found at Heart-Music.com.

