Heart hitting the road on the Royal Flush tour

Heart is returning to the road for the first time in five years. The band, headlined by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, just announced dates for the Royal Flush tour featuring special guests Cheap Trick.

"We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans," Ann shares, with sister Nancy adding, “I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show.”

The tour kicks off April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina, hitting Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit, Pittsburgh and more, before wrapping September 22 in Morrison, Colorado.

A Citi presale for tickets will kick off Tuesday, January 30, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m.

Heart will also bring the tour overseas, where they'll be playing festivals and some headlining shows with special guests Squeeze. A complete list of tour dates can be found at heart-music.com.

Back in December, Heart performed their first shows in five years, headlining a New Year's Eve show in Seattle and a couple of warmup shows in California. In addition to their Royal Flush tour, they are scheduled to open three dates on the Def Leppard and Journey tour this summer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.