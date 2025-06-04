Heart offers up reward for return of stolen instruments

Heart is offering up a reward for the safe return of some instruments that were stolen ahead of the kickoff of their latest tour.

The band shared that before their May 31 show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, two "irreplaceable" instruments were taken from the venue, one of which was a one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with hand-painted headstock, which was custom made for Nancy Wilson. The second instrument, belonging to band member Paul Moak, was a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin.

"These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they’re extensions of our musical souls,” Nancy shares. "The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades. We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return—no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable."

The band is asking anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the instruments to contact their tour manager Tony Moon at tonymoon@me.com. They are also offering a reward for any info that may lead to their return.

In the meantime, Heart's tour continues; they'll play Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.