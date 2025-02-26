Heart-Shaped Locks: Kurt Cobain's hair going back on auction

MTV Live and Loud-Nirvana Performs in December 1993 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

Kurt Cobain's hair is up for auction again.

Two strands that were once attached to the late Nirvana frontman's head are going under the hammer via Potter & Potter Auctions as part of its Punks, Monsters, Smut & Madmen sale.

According to the lot description, the hairs were collected by barber Tess Osbourne while giving Cobain a haircut in 1989. She then gave them to a friend of Cobain's, Nicole DePolo.

Cobain hair cut by Osbourne was previously auctioned in 2021 for about $14,000, though that sale included six strands. The estimate for the latest hair auction is between $600 and $800.

You can place a bid now via Auctions.PotterAuctions.com. A live auction will be held on March 6.

