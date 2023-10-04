The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell to celebrate Tom Petty’s birthday at Los Angeles show

The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell is set to pay tribute to his late bandmate Tom Petty with a special concert later this month.

"It's hard to believe it's been six years since we lost our friend and leader. I miss him dearly, as I know you all do," Campbell writes on Instagram. "I find comfort and catharsis playing songs we wrote and recorded together on stage, and I thank you all for allowing me that opportunity."

He then reveals that his and The Dirty Knobs' October 20 concert at LA's The Bellwether will feature their music and an additional set of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tunes. He notes that since October 20 would have been Petty's 73rd birthday, "we want to do something special."

Steve Ferrone, who was also a member of The Heartbreakers, is currently playing drums for The Dirty Knobs and will be behind the drum kit for the October 20 show.

“I hope you’ll join us for what will no doubt be a spiritual and celebratory evening," Campbell adds.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

