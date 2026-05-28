Heart's Ann Wilson screens new documentary 'In My Voice' in NYC

Heart's Ann Wilson performs onstage during the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala 2026 on May 8, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Heart's Ann Wilson is currently promoting her new documentary, In My Voice, by traveling to different cities with director Barbara Hall. On Wednesday night they hosted a screening at New York's City Winery, followed by a Q&A with fans.

In the documentary, Ann tells her story "in my own voice," hence the film's title. "It's about time people understood who I am," she says in the movie, which features contributions from some of her former Heart bandmates, KISS' Paul Stanley, Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell, pop star Chappell Roan, Paul Shaffer, Ann's husband, Dean Wetter, and her son, Dustin Wilson.

One person who's absent from the film, though, is Ann's sister and bandmate Nancy Wilson. "Nancy declined to participate in this film, and I'm OK with that," Ann says in the movie. "She's a full-fledged person, and so am I."

Using archival footage, home movies and new interviews, the movie follows Ann from her childhood to her stardom in Heart, her solo career, her experiences as a single mom, her role as a den mother to the Seattle grunge rockers of the '90s, her "miraculous" recovery from cancer and her life today, recording and touring with her band Tripsitter. As she notes in the movie, "Being successful means that I love what I do."

During the Q&A, Ann shared her favorite Heart song to perform — "Mistral Wind" — and her least, "All I Want to Do Is Make Love to You," which she says "kinda grosses me out." She confirmed that the script for a Heart biopic is being written and that she'd love for Florence Pugh to play her.

Asked to name the greatest sacrifice she's made for her art, Ann said, "Everything."

There's no word yet on when the movie will be widely available.

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