Heart’s Ann Wilson featured in video for Disturbed collaboration, "Don't Tell Me"

Heart's Ann Wilson has collaborated with metal band Disturbed on the track "Don't Tell Me," and the video for the song is out now.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, features sepia-toned close-ups of Wilson and the Disturbed band members as they provide the soundtrack to a couple slowly fading apart.

"I was honored when I got the call from (Disturbed frontman) David Draiman," Wilson shares. "Disturbed did a version of 'The Sound of Silence' that my husband and I both really dug. And so, when the opportunity came to sing a duet with him on a song that meant so much to David emotionally, I jumped at the chance. And then the video turned out great, which is yet another cherry on top."

"Hopefully we'll find a time to perform 'Don't Tell Me' live together at some point," Wilson adds. "If they call, I'm there."

Draiman shares that he has “tremendous respect” for Wilson, noting, "In my humble opinion, she’s the greatest female rock voice of all time. I think she's untouchable. I feel like we were very gifted to have her be a part of this."

"Don't Tell Me" is included on Disturbed's latest album, 2022's Divisive.

Last month, Heart returned to the stage for the first time since 2019 for a series of shows that included a New Year's Eve headlining gig in their hometown of Seattle, Washington. They are currently booked to play three shows on the Journey and Def Leppard summer tour, including a show August 5 at Boston's Fenway Park. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

