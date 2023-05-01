Heart’s Ann Wilson announces summer tour dates

Heart's Ann Wilson is heading out on the road this summer. The singer just announced dates for a new tour, where she'll be backed by the group Tripsitter.

The tour is set to kick off July 7 in Toronto, Canada, with the first U.S. date booked for July 12 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The trek wraps August 30 in Syracuse, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at annwilson.com.

And it sounds like we may soon be hearing new music from Wilson. According to her website, she and Tripsitter are working on finishing up a new album featuring original material.

