Heart’s Ann Wilson walks through 'Another Door' with new album

Heart's Ann Wilson is set to drop some new music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced on Instagram that she'll be releasing the new album Another Door, with her backing band Tripsitter, on September 29.

"All these songs were written by me and some musicians of the finest caliber,” Wilson shares in her post. “And I think if you give it a listen, it'll blow your mind. Will you walk through the door with us?"

And if you weren't excited enough, the music is already getting a glowing endorsement from Ann's sister and bandmate, Nancy Wilson. She commented on the post, "I've heard a few cuts already and this promises to be a great album!"

Another Door is available for preorder now.

Wilson first teased the new music with Tripsitter back in May, when she announced a set of new tour dates with the band. Her next show is happening August 23 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. A complete list of dates can be found at annwilson.com.

Here is the track listing for Another Door:

"Tripsitter"

"This Is Now"

"Rain Of Hell"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"Waiting For Magic"

"Ruler Of The Night"

"Still"

"Rusty Robots"

"What If"

"Little Things"

"Miss One & Only"

