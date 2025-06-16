Heart’s Nancy Wilson blasts use of ‘Barracuda’ at Trump’s military parade

Heart's Nancy Wilson is not happy that the band's classic track "Barracuda" was played during Saturday's military parade in Washington, D.C.

"Earlier today, during a parade held in support of our nation's military and organized by President Donald Trump, the song 'Barracuda' by Heart was played without permission or authorization from us," she shared on social media. "'Barracuda,' written and performed by Ann and I, is a powerful piece of music that was never intended for political use."

She added, "As daughters of a U.S. Marine Corps major, we hold a deep and abiding respect for the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces. On a day meant to honor that service, it’s important that music used in such settings reflects not only the tone of the event but also the wishes of the artists who created it."

Accompanying the post was a photo of Nancy wearing a "No Kings But Us" hat, seemingly referencing the "No Kings" protests that took place across the country on Saturday in response to Trump's military parade.

Released in 1977, "Barracuda" was the lead single off Heart's third studio album, Little Queen. The track peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100

