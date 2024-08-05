Heart’s Nancy Wilson set for third annual Women’s Rock Camp

By Jill Lances
Heart’s Nancy Wilson is set to share her musical expertise with aspiring musicians at the third annual Women’s Rock Camp, taking place Dec. 5 to Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
Also taking part in the four-day camp is Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, the RunawaysLita Ford, drummer Sheila E and Jeff Beck bassist Rhonda Smith.

Unlike the usual Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camps, Women's Rock Camp is open to female instrumentalists and vocalists only. Participants will get a chance to take part in master classes with all the rock star counselors, plus attend band rehearsals, jam sessions, Q&A sessions and more, culminating in a live performance at The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

"Rock Fantasy Camp for women is a meaningful gathering of women together. As a military brat I never felt constrained by my gender," Wilson tells Billboard. "Encouraging women to wield their power outside confining gender expectations is always a happy task for me."

Reservations are now open. More information on Women's Rock Camp can be found at rockcamp.com.

