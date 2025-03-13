Heart’s Nancy Wilson on the band’s return to the stage: ‘It’s a little sweeter now'

After Heart had to postpone their Royal Flush tour in 2024 so Ann Wilson could undergo cancer treatment, the band finally launched the tour in February. But there was one little snag prior to the launch.

Just days before the first show, Ann fell and broke her elbow in three places. Sister and bandmate Nancy Wilson says one of their first thoughts was, "Oh, no, we're not canceling."

Instead, Ann has been performing shows in a wheelchair. And considering all she’s been through, Nancy says audiences have just been great, sharing, “People are pulling for Ann and rooting for us.”

“The vibe is wonderful. I think they've just been sweeter than ever because they know that Ann's been through so much,” she adds.

The Royal Flush tour sets have included a mix of Heart classics, deep cuts and even some covers, and Nancy says it isn’t always easy to choose what to play.

“There's just a lot of cool songs. It's a good problem to have,” she says. "People love a lot of these songs. It's the soundtrack to their life, right?”

And after 50 years of performing, Nancy has strong feelings about still being able to get up on the stage each night with her sister, sharing, “It’s a little sweeter now because of the obstacle course we have maneuvered and successfully traversed with the last few years.”

“It feels really rewarding to be able to get up there and do what we know how to do, and do it well still, and love doing it,” she says. “We're feeling really blessed and having a kick-a** fun time doing it.”

Heart's Royal Flush tour hits Vancouver on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

