Here’s how US tariffs may affect home prices in 2025

NewHomeSource reports that new U.S. tariffs on construction materials may increase home prices by $5,000 to $20,000 in 2025, burdening buyers.

Here’s how US tariffs may affect home prices in 2025

New tariffs are set to increase the cost of building, buying, and renovating homes—creating another barrier in an already tough housing market. NewHomeSource, a new home listings site with customer reviews, breaks down how tariffs will impact homebuyers.

Why it matters: With high mortgage rates and low inventory, homebuyers are already struggling. Now, tariffs will raise prices even further.

"A lot of the uncertainty [in the housing market] comes down to tariffs," says New Home Source chief economist Ali Wolf.

What's happening: The U.S. government is imposing tariffs up to 25% on key goods from Mexico and Canada. Goods from China were temporarily rolled back from 145% to 30% as of May 14, 2025, for a span of 90 days. On June 11, President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China reached an agreement, with tariffs on Chinese imports set at 55%.

See More: Here's How Trump's Tariffs May Affect Home Insurance Prices in 2025

Key materials affected by tariffs:

Lumber: A 25% tariff on Canadian goods adds to an existing 14.5% duty, raising softwood lumber prices by nearly 40%.

Concrete, cement, gypsum: About 25% of the U.S. supply is imported, mainly from Canada and Mexico.

Steel and aluminum: Both materials, essential for framing and roofing, are now subject to a 25% tariff.

Appliances and fixtures: Many products are sourced from China, with price increases expected.

See Also: 3 ways the Trump Presidency May Affect New Construction in 2025

Impact on homebuyers:

Higher material costs are often passed directly to consumers.

Industry experts say construction costs could rise 4% to 6%.

That adds $5,000 to $20,000 to the price of a new home.

Builders surveyed by the National Association of Home Builders in March estimate a smaller, but still notable, $9,200 increase.

Todd Tomalak, Zonda's principal, advisory of building products, says "including a 2.5% baseline rate [of inflation], tariffs could increase the cost of building materials by 9%."

First-time buyers and those looking for affordable homes will feel it most.

“We’re in an environment where affordability is stretched and we don’t want to be adding to any additional costs. Tariffs could play a role in making that worse,” says Wolf.

“The tariff impact isn’t isolated to just new homes, though,” adds Wolf. “If you are considering an existing home that needs to be remodeled, you might be surprised with how much money the whole project will cost.”

See More: How Credit Scores Are Shaping the 2025 Housing Market

Differing opinions on cost increases due to tariffs

The National Association of Home Builders' April Housing Market Index estimates tariffs could add $10,900 to the cost of a typical new home. However, in Zonda's Q2-2025 Housing Market Forecast, data points to the cost only rising by $5,000.

Given the flux surrounding global tariffs, it’s difficult to predict a static number for the coming months.

Where prices are already increasing

Manufacturers may continue to raise prices regardless of tariffs. Tomalak reports that the three major roofer manufacturers — Owens Corning, CertainTeed, and GAF — have already raised prices between 7% to 10% as of April 1.

Will tariffs affect other areas of a new home purchase such as insurance?

The short answer — probably yes.

"Tariffs on imported building materials will increase the cost of rebuilding a home, which will raise home insurance premiums," says Insurify's Matt Brannon.

See Also: How The Resale Market Can Help You Score a Better Deal on a New Home

The bottom line

While homebuyers are already aware of the high prices of new homes, particularly in a post-COVID world, purchasers should prepare themselves for a new additional expense in the form of tariffs being applied to building products, fixtures, and appliances.

With additional reporting from Carmen Chai.

This story was produced by NewHomeSource and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.