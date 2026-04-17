Here's what to look out for on Record Store Day

Saturday is Record Store Day, and your local independent record store is bound to be packed with folks trying to get their hands on the latest exclusive releases.

There will be over 350 releases available this year; here’s a heads-up on some of the music you may want to be on the lookout for:

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's triumphant 2024 return to Asbury Park, New Jersey, at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival will be released as Live From Asbury Park 2024. The five-LP set features more than three hours of music.

Peter Gabriel is releasing a 12-inch zoetrope picture disc of his 1986 hit single "Sledgehammer."

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers have contributed July 16, 1978 - Paradise Theater, Boston, MA, a previously bootlegged concert. It getting its first official release on pink and green translucent splatter color vinyl.

The debut solo albums of David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash are being released as a four-LP box set, The Solo Albums, which also includes an LP or rarities from demos and studio sessions.

The Who is releasing the 1966 album A Quick One on two-LP colored vinyl. It will include the original album along with an LP of B-sides, alternate versions and instrumentals.

Brian Wilson will be represented with On Tour 1999–2007, a newly curated live collection featuring performances from Carnegie Hall, UCLA Royce Hall and more.

Pink Floyd's often bootlegged Live From the Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975 is being released as a four-LP or two-CD set, the first official release of the concert. It features 16 live recordings, restored and remastered by producer Steve Wilson.

A full list of Record Store Day releases can be found at RecordStoreDay.com.

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