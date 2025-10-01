Here's your chance to enjoy dinner with Sting & Trudie Styler

(L-R) Trudie Styler and Sting attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances
Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, are giving fans a chance to share a special evening with them at their home in England.
The pair just launched a new Charity Buzz sweepstakes, A Good Evening with Trudie and Sting. The winner will get a unique experience with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his wife at their home in Wiltshire, England, on Dec. 11.
According to the description, the winner and a guest will enjoy “a special, intimate night filled with delicious food, a live performance, and meaningful connection.” The package includes round-trip airfare to England and a two-night hotel accommodation.

Those interested can donate $10 or more through Prizeo to be entered into the sweepstakes. Money raised will be donated to Narrative 4, a global nonprofit that "equips young people with the ability to harness the power of storytelling to drive change in their communities."

Sting is set to kick off a European leg of his Sting 3.0 tour on Oct. 8 in Cologne, Germany. A complete list of dates can be found at Sting.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

