He’s no piano man: Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott attempts to play piano in new social post

Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs onstage during the Summer Stadium tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott is showing off his piano skills in a new video posted to Instagram, and it looks like he's a little rusty.

"Allow us to introduce you to Sir Elton Joe," reads the post's caption, an obvious reference to Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and well-known pianist Elton John. “When you get a piano in your hotel room for the first time in 46 years of touring, you have to put on a show. Even if it is out of tune.”

The video opens with the time filming began, 12:56 a.m., and Elliott showing off the piano in his room. He then sits down and tries to play a few notes, messing up several times to the point where he begins cursing at himself and loses track of how many attempts he's made at performing.

It ends with the clip noting the time he ended his attempts — 2:30 a.m.

Luckily for Elliott, fans aren't expecting to see him behind the piano when Def Leppard takes the stage. Their next show is Saturday in Placer County, California. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

