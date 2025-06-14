He's Sir Roger Daltrey now: The Who rocker knighted by King Charles

Roger Daltrey has been knighted by King Charles.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has been recognized as a Knight Bachelor as part of the King’s Birthday Honours. The now Sir Roger Daltrey is being honored for his contributions to music and his charity work, including raising funds for causes like Teenage Cancer Trust.

"It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust," Sir Roger shared in a statement, shared on The Who's Instagram account. "I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become."

He adds, "The likes of The Who and their fans, Angie Jenkison, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of many who have done so much to elevate the charity, to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the U.K."

This isn't the first time the 81-year-old Daltrey has been honored by the royal family. In 2004 he was recognized with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to music, entertainment and charity.

Teenage Cancer Trust is a nonprofit dedicated to providing specialized treatment and support for young people with cancer. Daltrey is a patron of the organization.

