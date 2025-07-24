Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest-earning counties in Florida.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual's educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

The 2023 real median household income in the U.S. was $80,610, an increase of 4.0% from 2022, the first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2023 5-year estimate median household income.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Florida.

#50. Columbia County

- Median household income: $55,070

- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 21.9%

#49. Citrus County

- Median household income: $55,355

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.9%

#48. Suwannee County

- Median household income: $55,479

- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 21.6%

#47. Highlands County

- Median household income: $55,581

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 22.4%

#46. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $56,984

- Households earning over $100k: 27.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 24.1%

#45. Marion County

- Median household income: $58,535

- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.8%

#44. Alachua County

- Median household income: $59,659

- Households earning over $100k: 30.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 21.5%

#43. Bradford County

- Median household income: $59,740

- Households earning over $100k: 26.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 24.0%

#42. Lafayette County

- Median household income: $60,692

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 24.9%

#41. Gilchrist County

- Median household income: $61,070

- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.0%

#40. Franklin County

- Median household income: $62,734

- Households earning over $100k: 27.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.5%

#39. Hernando County

- Median household income: $63,193

- Households earning over $100k: 27.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.3%

#38. Polk County

- Median household income: $63,644

- Households earning over $100k: 27.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.4%

#37. Union County

- Median household income: $64,922

- Households earning over $100k: 28.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.7%

#36. Leon County

- Median household income: $65,074

- Households earning over $100k: 30.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.5%

#35. Escambia County

- Median household income: $65,715

- Households earning over $100k: 31.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.7%

#34. Charlotte County

- Median household income: $66,154

- Households earning over $100k: 29.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.2%

#33. Volusia County

- Median household income: $66,581

- Households earning over $100k: 29.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.0%

#32. Gulf County

- Median household income: $67,361

- Households earning over $100k: 30.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.0%

#31. Pasco County

- Median household income: $67,384

- Households earning over $100k: 32.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.3%

#30. Duval County

- Median household income: $68,447

- Households earning over $100k: 32.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.8%

#29. Miami-Dade County

- Median household income: $68,694

- Households earning over $100k: 33.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.6%

#28. Osceola County

- Median household income: $68,711

- Households earning over $100k: 30.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.0%

#27. St. Lucie County

- Median household income: $69,027

- Households earning over $100k: 30.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.2%

#26. Lake County

- Median household income: $69,956

- Households earning over $100k: 32.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.6%

#25. Bay County

- Median household income: $70,188

- Households earning over $100k: 31.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.1%

#24. Pinellas County

- Median household income: $70,293

- Households earning over $100k: 34.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.9%

#23. Baker County

- Median household income: $70,833

- Households earning over $100k: 34.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.3%

#22. Indian River County

- Median household income: $71,049

- Households earning over $100k: 33.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.1%

#21. Flagler County

- Median household income: $72,923

- Households earning over $100k: 35.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.0%

#20. Lee County

- Median household income: $73,099

- Households earning over $100k: 34.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.1%

#19. Sumter County

- Median household income: $73,297

- Households earning over $100k: 32.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.3%

#18. Wakulla County

- Median household income: $74,183

- Households earning over $100k: 32.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.9%

#17. Broward County

- Median household income: $74,534

- Households earning over $100k: 36.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.8%

#16. Hillsborough County

- Median household income: $75,011

- Households earning over $100k: 37.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.8%

#15. Manatee County

- Median household income: $75,792

- Households earning over $100k: 37.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.4%

#14. Brevard County

- Median household income: $75,817

- Households earning over $100k: 36.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.6%

#13. Orange County

- Median household income: $77,011

- Households earning over $100k: 38.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.9%

#12. Okaloosa County

- Median household income: $79,097

- Households earning over $100k: 38.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.3%

#11. Walton County

- Median household income: $79,281

- Households earning over $100k: 38.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.2%

#10. Sarasota County

- Median household income: $80,633

- Households earning over $100k: 39.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.1%

#9. Martin County

- Median household income: $80,701

- Households earning over $100k: 40.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.2%

#8. Palm Beach County

- Median household income: $81,115

- Households earning over $100k: 40.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.9%

#7. Monroe County

- Median household income: $82,430

- Households earning over $100k: 42.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.2%

#6. Seminole County

- Median household income: $83,030

- Households earning over $100k: 41.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.1%

#5. Clay County

- Median household income: $86,094

- Households earning over $100k: 42.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.1%

#4. Collier County

- Median household income: $86,173

- Households earning over $100k: 44.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.9%

#3. Nassau County

- Median household income: $88,900

- Households earning over $100k: 42.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.7%

#2. Santa Rosa County

- Median household income: $88,968

- Households earning over $100k: 43.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.9%

#1. St. Johns County

- Median household income: $106,169

- Households earning over $100k: 52.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 8.8%