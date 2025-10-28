The highest-value homes in Gainesville

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Savannah, GA.

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Gainesville's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 18828 Nw County Road 231, Gainesville, FL 32609

- Approximate home value: $5,903,140

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#2. 1324 Nw 16Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605

- Approximate home value: $4,783,467

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 21,004

#3. 8601 Sw 31St Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Approximate home value: $4,409,225

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 14,844

#4. 1005 Sw 8Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

- Approximate home value: $3,735,656

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 16,880

#5. 609 Sw 9Th St, Gainesville, FL 32601

- Approximate home value: $3,482,361

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 21,996

#6. 2912 Nw 142 Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609

- Approximate home value: $3,420,814

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#7. 2370 Sw Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Approximate home value: $3,329,090

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 11,514

#8. 11285 Sw 27Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Approximate home value: $3,316,544

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 9,179

#9. 4703 Nw 95Th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606

- Approximate home value: $3,212,165

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#10. 8400 Sw 24Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607

- Approximate home value: $3,173,132

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 12,209

#11. 1824 Nw 18Th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605

- Approximate home value: $3,106,202

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#12. 1800 Nw 4Th St, Gainesville, FL 32609

- Approximate home value: $3,075,515

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 14,112

#13. 3023 Sw 111Th Way, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Approximate home value: $3,035,434

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 7,123

#14. 3443 Sw 24Th St, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Approximate home value: $3,026,831

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 20,560

#15. 3640 Sw 20Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607

- Approximate home value: $3,014,320

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 8,854

#16. 10905 Sw 27Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Approximate home value: $2,868,506

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 6,675

#17. 1100 Sw 8Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

- Approximate home value: $2,764,867

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 24,240

#18. 3009 Sw Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Approximate home value: $2,754,765

- Beds: 1

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 14,976

#19. 1944 Sw 14 Ter, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Approximate home value: $2,727,127

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#20. 11203 Sw 32Nd Ln, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Approximate home value: $2,722,032

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 7,525

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.