His shiny machine: Eddie Van Halen's Porsche is up for auction

If you've got lots of money and are tired of the usual rock 'n' roll memorabilia, listen up.
In addition to guitars, the late Eddie Van Halen also loved cars, and one of his favorites is going under the hammer Saturday, May 20, in Indianapolis.
Mecum Auctions is selling Eddie's 2016 silver Porsche 2016 911 GT3 RS, which he custom ordered and then raved about to Car and Driver magazine. In addition to being a Porsche, the car is special because it comes with a signed certificate of authenticity, as well as custom carbon fiber door sill plates with an illuminated Van Halen logo.
