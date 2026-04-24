Hit play on new Foo Fighters album, ﻿'Your Favorite Toy'

No need to ask a friend, we can tell you that the new Foo Fighters album is here.

Your Favorite Toy, the 12th studio effort from the "Everlong" outfit, is out now. It's the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are, and arrives after a couple tumultuous years for Dave Grohl and company.

In September 2024, Grohl shared that he'd fathered a child outside his marriage, and the Foos canceled their remaining scheduled show. Then in May 2025, drummer Josh Freese, who'd joined Foo Fighters in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins, announced that he'd been fired from the band.

The Foos officially reemerged in July 2025 with the single "Today's Song." They returned to the live stage in September 2025, which marked the debut of their new drummer, Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails.

Another new song, "Asking for a Friend," arrived in October 2025, before the Foos finally announced Your Favorite Toy in February and released its shouty title track. Two more songs, "Caught in the Echo" and "Of All People," followed.

In addition to working through the tumult in new music, Grohl says he started going to therapy.

"I've been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks," Grohl told The Guardian in an interview published in March. "I did the math the other day: over 430 sessions."

Foo Fighters will celebrate the arrival of Your Favorite Toy on Saturday with a performance on Saturday Night Live UK. They will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

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