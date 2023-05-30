Hollywood Vampires postpone shows due to Johnny Depp’s ankle injury

By Jill Lances

Hollywood Vampires have put their tour on pause to let Johnny Depp recover from an ankle injury.

The band, which also includes Aerosmith's Joe PerryAlice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen, announced they are postponing three tour dates this week to give Depp time to heal.

"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel," reads the band's announcement. "He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."

The three shows — in Boston; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Bethel, New York — have all been moved to July.

Hollywood Vampires kick off their European tour in Bucharest, Romania, on June 8. A complete list of tour dates can be found at HollywoodVampires.com.

