Horns down: Tensions rise after another historic win for UCF Men’s Basketball in Texas

Austin, TX — UCF men’s basketball celebrates another milestone win. The Knights beat the University of Texas, 77-71, last night in Austin.

The game didn’t end without controversy.

UCF players gave the Horns down during the handshake, which didn’t sit well with Texas Head Coach Rodney Terry.

See video below:

Some UCF players were putting the horns down after taking down Texas on the road.



Texas head coach Rodney Terry called it “classless.” pic.twitter.com/HUpuP0OUhE — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 18, 2024

University of Texas Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Rodney Terry & UCF Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Johnny Dawkins addressed the media after the game:

Here's what #Texas head coach Rodney said happened in the handshake line with #UCF:



"About 6 or 7 guys putting the horns down. We don't do that because when you do those kinds of things, it looks very classless."#HookEm | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/qV0nVNgb24 — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) January 18, 2024

It was the Knight’s first conference road win since joining the Big 12 this season. They’ll take on fifth-ranked Houston on the road Saturday.









© 2024 Cox Media Group