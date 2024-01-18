Horns down: Tensions rise after another historic win for UCF Men’s Basketball in Texas

UCF men’s basketball celebrates another milestone win, not without controversy.

UCF takes down Texas. UCF takes down Texas.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Austin, TX — UCF men’s basketball celebrates another milestone win. The Knights beat the University of Texas, 77-71, last night in Austin.

The game didn’t end without controversy.

UCF players gave the Horns down during the handshake, which didn’t sit well with Texas Head Coach Rodney Terry.

See video below:

University of Texas Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Rodney Terry & UCF Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Johnny Dawkins addressed the media after the game:

It was the Knight’s first conference road win since joining the Big 12 this season. They’ll take on fifth-ranked Houston on the road Saturday.



