Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Novembers in Georgia since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

In July 2026, the continental United States experienced its hottest month on record since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth's temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Novembers in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. November 1994

- Average temperature: 69.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.9°F

- Total precipitation: 3.87"

#9. November 1998

- Average temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.5°F

- Total precipitation: 3.19"

#8. November 2022

- Average temperature: 69.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.74"

#7. November 1946

- Average temperature: 69.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.5°F

- Total precipitation: 2.47"

#6. November 1948

- Average temperature: 69.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60°F

- Total precipitation: 2.81"

#5. November 2024

- Average temperature: 70°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60°F

- Total precipitation: 1.45"

#3. November 2020 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.85"

#3. November 1985 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.93"

#1. November 2015 (tie)

- Average temperature: 72.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 63.1°F

- Total precipitation: 3.8"

#1. November 1986 (tie)

- Average temperature: 72.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 63.5°F

- Total precipitation: 3.25"