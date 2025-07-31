How much house $1 million buys you in Sebring

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Sebring. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2571 Lakeview Dr, Sebring
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,543
- Price per square foot: $393
- See 2571 Lakeview Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

1509 Crescent Dr, Sebring
- Price: $998,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,181
- Price per square foot: $313
- See 1509 Crescent Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

1000 Nesting Dr, Sebring
- Price: $834,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,961
- Price per square foot: $281
- See 1000 Nesting Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

4205 Cremona Ct, Sebring
- Price: $799,900
- 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,547
- Price per square foot: $175
- See 4205 Cremona Ct, Sebring on Redfin.com

215 Nursery Rd, Sebring
- Price: $799,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,610
- Price per square foot: $306
- See 215 Nursery Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

5931 Fig Rd, Sebring
- Price: $749,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,181
- Price per square foot: $343
- See 5931 Fig Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

5226 Magnolia Pl, Sebring
- Price: $699,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,602
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 5226 Magnolia Pl, Sebring on Redfin.com

1630 Sentinel Rd, Sebring
- Price: $698,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,604
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 1630 Sentinel Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

3006 Country Lake Dr, Sebring
- Price: $669,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,776
- Price per square foot: $377
- See 3006 Country Lake Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

540 Phillips Rd, Sebring
- Price: $650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,013
- Price per square foot: $161
- See 540 Phillips Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

3859 Enchanted Oaks Ln, Sebring
- Price: $650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,411
- Price per square foot: $190
- See 3859 Enchanted Oaks Ln, Sebring on Redfin.com

3719 NE Lake Sebring Dr, Sebring
- Price: $629,900
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,700
- Price per square foot: $370
- See 3719 NE Lake Sebring Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

7423 Sparta Rd, Sebring
- Price: $629,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 7423 Sparta Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

1309 Lakeside Way, Sebring
- Price: $600,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,565
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 1309 Lakeside Way, Sebring on Redfin.com

3886 Enchanted Oaks Ln, Sebring
- Price: $599,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,702
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 3886 Enchanted Oaks Ln, Sebring on Redfin.com

5145 Whippoorwill Rd, Sebring
- Price: $599,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,434
- Price per square foot: $418
- See 5145 Whippoorwill Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

1622 Dinner Dr, Sebring
- Price: $599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,136
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 1622 Dinner Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

1622 Dinner Lake Dr, Sebring
- Price: $599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,136
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 1622 Dinner Lake Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

3031 Lakeview Dr, Sebring
- Price: $572,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,778
- Price per square foot: $206
- See 3031 Lakeview Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

5318 Oak Rd, Sebring
- Price: $559,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,440
- Price per square foot: $162
- See 5318 Oak Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

5044 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,825
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 5044 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

321 Duane Palmer Blvd, Sebring
- Price: $525,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $150
- See 321 Duane Palmer Blvd, Sebring on Redfin.com

1237 Hotiyee Ave, Sebring
- Price: $525,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,395
- Price per square foot: $154
- See 1237 Hotiyee Ave, Sebring on Redfin.com

6931 San Bruno Dr, Sebring
- Price: $520,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,649
- Price per square foot: $196
- See 6931 San Bruno Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

6646 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring
- Price: $519,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,478
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 6646 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring on Redfin.com

2212 Wolf Rd, Sebring
- Price: $515,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,936
- Price per square foot: $175
- See 2212 Wolf Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

7055 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring
- Price: $504,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,113
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 7055 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

