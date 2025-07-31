How much house $1 million buys you in Tallahassee

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tallahassee. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
2825 Turkey Hill Trl, Tallahassee
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,034
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 2825 Turkey Hill Trl, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
740 Casa Ribera Ln, Tallahassee
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,898
- Price per square foot: $344
- See 740 Casa Ribera Ln, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
4231 Lakemor Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,604
- Price per square foot: $379
- See 4231 Lakemor Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
3261 Carollton Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $929,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,282
- Price per square foot: $217
- See 3261 Carollton Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
1020 Summerbrooke Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,713
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 1020 Summerbrooke Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
5731 Farnsworth Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,056
- Price per square foot: $302
- See 5731 Farnsworth Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
6131 Heartland Circle Cir, Tallahassee
- Price: $900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,218
- Price per square foot: $279
- See 6131 Heartland Circle Cir, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
8832 Winged Foot Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,328
- Price per square foot: $270
- See 8832 Winged Foot Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
4780 Buckhead Ct, Tallahassee
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,990
- Price per square foot: $180
- See 4780 Buckhead Ct, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
2593 Merganser Ct, Tallahassee
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,462
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 2593 Merganser Ct, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
727 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $895,000
- 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,975
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 727 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
909 Circle Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,893
- Price per square foot: $309
- See 909 Circle Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
410 N Calhoun St, Tallahassee
- Price: $887,550
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,977
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 410 N Calhoun St, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
3481 Lakeshore Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,768
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 3481 Lakeshore Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
2003 Ellicott Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,354
- Price per square foot: $260
- See 2003 Ellicott Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
4145 Rampart Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $863,400
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,447
- Price per square foot: $250
- See 4145 Rampart Rd, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
3508 Trillium Ct, Tallahassee
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,675
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 3508 Trillium Ct, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
9270 Carr Lane Aerie, Tallahassee
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,578
- Price per square foot: $329
- See 9270 Carr Lane Aerie, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
1020 Baum Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,342
- Price per square foot: $362
- See 1020 Baum Rd, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
3916 Ardmore Ln, Tallahassee
- Price: $843,400
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,447
- Price per square foot: $244
- See 3916 Ardmore Ln, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
195 Coe Landing Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $843,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,817
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 195 Coe Landing Rd, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
300 S Duval St #2209, Tallahassee
- Price: $839,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,360
- Price per square foot: $617
- See 300 S Duval St #2209, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
420 South Ride, Tallahassee
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,312
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 420 South Ride, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
8888 Saltcoates Ct, Tallahassee
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,282
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 8888 Saltcoates Ct, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
6565 Velda Dairy Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,906
- Price per square foot: $283
- See 6565 Velda Dairy Rd, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
3014 Gentilly St, Tallahassee
- Price: $825,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,667
- Price per square foot: $309
- See 3014 Gentilly St, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
9078 Shoal Creek Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,632
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 9078 Shoal Creek Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
8555 Congressional Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,063
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 8555 Congressional Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
4146 Forsythe Way, Tallahassee
- Price: $799,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,100
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 4146 Forsythe Way, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
3621 Moody Trl, Tallahassee
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,701
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 3621 Moody Trl, Tallahassee on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.