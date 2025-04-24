How Pat Benatar (sort of) helped Bryan Adams launch his career in the U.S.

Bryan Adams just announced a new North American tour, with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests. And it turns out Benatar may have inadvertently helped him launch his career in America.

In a new interview with Billboard, Adams says in 1981 he wrote the song "Lonely Nights" for Benatar, and while she "didn't do it," everything turned out OK in the end.

"It ended up being the first song off my second album that really opened the door for me in America," Adams shares, referring to his 1981 album You Want It You Got It. "I may have to add that during the set because it's kind of a good story to tell."

While Adams says he hasn’t actually met Benatar or Giraldo yet, he notes, “I just really love her voice so it’s great that she’s gonna be out with us.”

Adams’ Roll With The Punches tour, named after his upcoming album, will first hit Canada Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia. U.S. dates kick off Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and run through Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

A Citi presale begins April 29 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public May 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

