How to practice self-care during the holidays

Talkspace reports that practicing self-care during the holidays is essential for mental health. Tips include setting realistic expectations, saying no, and prioritizing rest.

While the holidays can be a time of joy, celebration and togetherness, they can also feel stressful, overwhelming, or lonely. You might be dealing with packed schedules, financial pressure or family tensions that can negatively impact your well-being during the holidays.

That’s why it’s important to practice holiday self-care. Taking care of yourself isn’t selfish. It’s an essential part of protecting your mental health and making the holiday season more manageable.

Self-care for the holidays doesn't have to be complicated. Simple, intentional practices can help you find calm and manage your stress so you can enjoy the holiday season. Talkspace shares some practical tips on caring for your mind and body during the holidays.

Set Realistic Expectations

If you’ve been waiting for the holiday season all year, you’ll want everything to be exactly how you pictured it: flawless decorations, picture-perfect meals and everyone getting along. Things don’t always go as planned, though.

Instead of chasing perfection, focus on creating meaningful moments and enjoying the time you spend with your loved ones. Letting go of rigid, often unrealistic, expectations can help you reduce your stress levels on special days. Take a realistic look at what you’re capable of during the holiday season and remember that things don’t have to be perfect to be meaningful.

Allow Yourself To Say No

As the holiday season approaches, you might see your calendar fill up with parties, dinners and social gatherings. While these events are fun, so many obligations can also feel overwhelming and exhausting. Sometimes, allowing yourself to say no to some invitations is the best way to protect your energy and well-being.

"Taking care of yourself during the holidays is vital for everyone, and with a little care and communication, it is possible," says Talkspace therapist Jill Daino, licensed clinical social worker and board-certified telemental health provider.

Declining invitations isn’t selfish. Understanding your limits is an important part of self-care during the holidays. While it may be uncomfortable, setting boundaries with your coworkers and loved ones is an important part of taking care of yourself.

“It can feel challenging to communicate needs to family and friends. One thing to remember is that they do not have to like your boundaries, but when done with respect and compassion, you can successfully communicate your needs,” says Daino. “One tip is to state your need clearly without blaming the other person. For example, instead of saying ‘Oh, I do not like when you do this or that, so I am going to need to take some time for myself each day’ you might want to consider, ‘I find the holidays very draining sometimes, so in order to be at my best and share this time with everyone I need to take some time to myself each day to recharge, I might take a nap, go for a walk, read a book or listen to music.’”

Acknowledge Your Feelings

The holidays can stir up a range of emotions. This can be especially true if you're dealing with grief during the holidays. Even if you want to be happy and joyful, it's natural to feel sad, anxious or stressed at this time of the year.

It can be tempting to push your feelings down to fit with others’ expectations of you to be joyful and festive. Part of holiday self-care is to allow yourself to feel your emotions without judgment or pressure.

“It is important to remember that multiple feelings can exist at the same time. For example, you can be happy to see some of your family and friends while at the same time feel deep sadness about those who may no longer be with you,” says Daino. “It is vital that you understand the holidays can be challenging and that is ok, it is a time of year for many people filled with reflection, disappointment, missing and wishing for things to be different. Knowing that you might experience a wide range of thoughts and feelings during holiday time can help you prepare in advance to have strategies in place to make it as smooth as possible.”

You can give yourself space to acknowledge your feelings through conversations with a trusted friend or therapist who can help you process your emotions and give you perspective. Journaling for mental health is another good way to explore what you're feeling and release emotions that feel too heavy.

Prioritize Rest

Extra responsibilities during the holidays can leave you feeling tired and drained. Between shopping for presents, cooking dinner and attending events, it’s easy to let sleep become less of a priority.

You might feel like staying up late to get it all done will help manage your stress, but it usually does the opposite. Research shows that healthy sleep patterns reduce stress and improve your resilience. Getting quality sleep can help you better regulate your mood and maintain your energy so you can keep your mental health in shape and actually enjoy the holiday season.

Although it’s hard when you’re busy, try sticking to a set bedtime routine. You can also build in moments to rest during the day. That might be a quick nap to recharge, a walk in the fresh air or a break for a few minutes of deep breathing. Even when you have so much you want to do, resting is an important part of self-care for the holidays.

Nourish Your Body

Food is often a big part of any holiday gathering. Sharing your favorite foods and seasonal treats helps you connect with others and remember traditions. Food is more than just fuel; it’s also part of the celebration. It’s important to allow yourself to enjoy your favorite festive foods without guilt.

At the same time, you might notice that these festive foods leave you feeling sluggish and drained. Instead of restricting yourself, focus on balance. Try to pair rich holiday meals with more nourishing meal choices to help you balance your health and feel more energized day to day.

Connect With Supportive People

Spending time with people who bring you a sense of comfort and positivity can make a big difference during the holidays. Supportive friends and family can help lift your mood and fend off holiday loneliness.

Work or family obligations mean that it’s not always possible to be together in person. If in-person gatherings aren’t possible, try connecting with video calls, phone calls or even a simple text message. No matter how you connect, supportive loved ones can make the season feel more meaningful.

Create Boundaries in Family Dynamics

Bringing everyone together is often an important part of the holidays for many families. However, these gatherings can also bring up tensions and family drama. Whether it's about things that happened in the past or current events, conversations at family gatherings can sometimes get heated or uncomfortable. If this happens, know that it's okay to step away and give yourself some space to reset.

It may help to set limits with your family on the topics that feel triggering or stressful. Let your loved ones know that certain subjects are off-limits for you. Remind them that avoiding or limiting certain topics at a gathering doesn’t mean you care for them less; you’re just protecting your peace.

Stay Active in Gentle Ways

Holiday self-care includes taking care of your mind and body. Moving your body can help you relieve stress and lift your mood. Staying active doesn’t have to mean intense workouts and strict routines. A few gentle ways to add more movement to your day include:

Stretch for a few minutes before bed

Dance to your favorite playlist while cooking

Try a new yoga video online

Park farther away from the front door while shopping

Take the stairs

Go for a walk after dinner

Physical activity is also a great way to spend quality time with friends and family. Try staying active with your loved ones by:

Taking a walk to enjoy the holiday lights

Playing active games with kids, like tag or hide-and-seek

Having a dance party

Practical Self-Care Tips for Holiday Stress

Sometimes the best self-care for the holidays starts with planning. Some ways to help prepare for a less stressful holiday season include:

Plan ahead: Give yourself enough time to plan for shopping, cooking and travel so you don't feel the last-minute rush.

Give yourself enough time to plan for shopping, cooking and travel so you don't feel the last-minute rush. Budget realistically: Decide what you can spend on gifts and travel in advance to avoid financial stress.

Decide what you can spend on gifts and travel in advance to avoid financial stress. Prioritize what matters most: Don't try to do everything. Instead focus on traditions that mean the most.

Don't try to do everything. Instead focus on traditions that mean the most. Delegate tasks: Share responsibilities with friends and family instead of carrying the load alone.

Share responsibilities with friends and family instead of carrying the load alone. Schedule downtime: Plan for both quick breaks and extended periods of downtime so you have time to rest.

Even with careful planning, it’s not always possible to avoid holiday stress. When things don’t go as expected, a few minutes of deep breathing or a short meditation can help you feel more grounded. Other grounding and mindfulness techniques, like journaling, can help you sort through your emotions.

When To Seek Extra Support

Holiday self-care can go a long way towards a smooth holiday season. Sometimes, the holidays can bring challenges that feel too heavy to deal with on your own. If you notice signs like persistent sadness, overwhelming anxiety or difficulty managing your daily responsibilities, it might be time to seek extra support.

Talking to a therapist or counselor can give you professional guidance, coping strategies and a safe space to share what you’re going through. Online platforms like Talkspace can make it easier for you to connect with a licensed therapist on your schedule, even during the busiest time of the year. Reaching out for help isn’t a sign of weakness. Instead, therapy can be a necessary part of self-care for the holidays, supporting your mental health this season and beyond.

Moving Through the Holidays With Balance

Holiday self-care is about protecting what matters most to you: your health, peace of mind and ability to enjoy meaningful moments.

Small, intentional self-care practices can help support your mental health during this busy time. Taking breaks to rest and recover, setting boundaries with loved ones and checking in with your feelings regularly can make a big difference in how you experience the holiday season.

When stressors inevitably come up, however, talking to a therapist can be an important part of your holiday self-care. With the right self-care routine, it's possible to create a holiday season that feels both manageable and meaningful.

This story was produced by Talkspace and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.