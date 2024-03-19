Huey Lewis lost a song Bob Dylan wrote for him: “it was a big mistake”

Huey Lewis is owning up to a huge mistake he made during his career. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, March 18, he revealed that in the height of his career in the '80s, Bob Dylan sent him a song, and he did nothing with it.

"He sent me a cassette and a lovely note saying he liked the last record and here's a song of mine," Huey shared, explaining, "Not only did I not cut it, I don't actually know where the cassette is.”

He clarified that he didn’t actually lose the tape, noting, "It's part of my cassette collection, where there's thousands of cassettes there. So I can probably find it eventually.”

Dylan is considered by many to be one of the best songwriters of all time and even won a Nobel Prize for his lyrics. So, why didn’t Lewis record the song?

"I have no idea. It was a big mistake, what can I say? I'm sorry,” Huey said, adding, “Note to self: when Bob Dylan sends you a song, record it."

Huey was on Kimmel to promote his new Broadway musical, The Heart of Rock and Roll, which begins previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre on March 29 and opens April 22. Info on tickets can be found at heartofrocknrollbway.com.

