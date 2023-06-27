Iggy Pop stars as God in new video from The Armed

Having already been deemed the Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop now stars as God in a new video.

The clip accompanies a new song from The Armed called "Sport of Form." You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"Sport of Form," which features guest vocals by boygenius' Julien Baker, appears on The Armed's upcoming album, Perfect Saviors, due out August 25. Perfect Saviors was co-produced by Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and includes contributions from ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

The Armed is slated to open for Queens of the Stone's summer tour, which kicks off in August.

