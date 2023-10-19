'Immediate Family', doc about legendary '70s session musicians, getting December release

A new documentary giving fans insight into some of the legendary session musicians of the 1970s is getting a theatrical release.

Magnolia Pictures will screen the doc, Immediate Family, in theaters across the country on December 12, with a digital release to follow on December 15.

The film is the follow-up to director Denny Tedesco's 2008 documentary, The Wrecking Crew, which focused on session musicians of the 1960s. Immediate Family tells the story of Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel and Waddy Wachtel, featuring new interviews with the musicians.

It also includes interviews with some of the A-list artists they played with, including James Taylor, Keith Richards, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, Jackson Browne, David Crosby, Carole King, Phil Collins and Linda Ronstadt.

