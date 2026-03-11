INXS’ 'Kick' getting high fidelity audio upgrade

INXS' hit album Kick is getting an audio upgrade.

The 1987 album is the latest record to get a Rhino High Fidelity release, with an audiophile-vinyl edition of the album set to drop May 1.

Kick (Rhino High Fidelity) was cut from the original master tapes and will feature new liner notes from journalist David Fricke. The release is limited to just 5,000 individually numbered copies and is available exclusively at Rhino.com.

Released in October 1987, Kick is INXS' sixth studio album and most successful release. It features four top-10 singles: "Need You Tonight," "Devil Inside," "New Sensation" and the Aussie band's only #1 single, "Never Tear Us Apart."

The album is certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA.

In other INXS news … The band is nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and INXS bassist Garry Gary Beers has shared his reaction to the news via social media.

"I've always downplayed the importance of this to me for a few reasons- the main being that there were always other artists more deserving etc etc," he wrote on Instagram. "So time has passed and here's the nomination and I have to say I'm pretty proud of us Aussie boys from the Northern Beaches getting nominated to be in such amazing company." He then shared the link for the Rock Hall fan vote.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.