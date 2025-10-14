Iron Maiden announces 40th anniversary 'Live After Death' vinyl reissue

Iron Maiden has announced a 40th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 1985 live album, Live After Death.

The two-LP set will be released on Dec. 12. It features the 2015 remaster of the original album, which was recorded during Maiden's World Slavery Tour in support of their 1984 album, Powerslave.

"We were touring our a**** off," says bassist Steve Harris. "It was literally just, 'record, tour, record, tour' – we didn't stop. [Manager] Rod [Smallwood] was cracking the old whip, and that was the right thing to do."

"I mean, we were totally up for it, it's not like we were doing stuff that we didn't want to do," Harris continues. "You think you're invincible – 'Yeah, we'll take that on, no problem.' That's the way to crack it. It's the only way for a band like us because we had no radio play whatsoever back then."

The reissue also includes a replica 24-page tour program and tour pass, as well as an accompanying essay featuring interviews with Harris, Smallwood and drummer Nicko McBrain.

In other Maiden-related news, frontman Bruce Dickinson has shared a video of him performing the U.S. national anthem during a hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche.

Dickinson previously sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.