Iron Maiden issues statement on late ex-singer Paul Di'Anno: "We are all deeply saddened"

Iron Maiden has issued a statement on late former singer Paul Di'Anno, whose death was announced Monday.

The metal icons write in a Facebook post, "We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today."

"Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades," the post reads. "His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."

Di'Anno, 66, was a member of Maiden from 1978 to 1981 and sang on their first two albums: 1980's self-titled debut and 1981's Killers. After being let go from the band, Di'Anno was replaced by current-day Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

In his own statement, Maiden bassist and founder Steve Harris says, "It's just so sad [Di'Anno is] gone."

“I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham [soccer team] and their ups and downs," Harris writes. "At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate."

