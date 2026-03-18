Iron Maiden premieres trailer for ﻿'Burning Ambition'﻿ documentary

Iron Maiden has premiered the trailer for their upcoming documentary, Burning Ambition.

The career-spanning film follows the band's five-decade journey, and all the ups and downs that led to them becoming metal icons.

Along with interviews with Maiden members, the trailer teases appearances by Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Anthrax's Scott Ian, rapper Chuck D and actor Javier Bardem.

You can watch the Burning Ambition trailer on YouTube.

Burning Ambition will premiere in theaters on May 7. Tickets are on sale now.

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