Is the ADHD tax real? Experts say yes, and share 5 ways to rein it in

Thriveworks reports the "ADHD tax" is real, costing individuals money due to impulsivity and forgetfulness. Experts suggest five strategies to mitigate it.

ADHD can shape how you think, feel, behave, and move through the world, touching on everything from work and relationships to everyday routines. Your finances are no exception: Once you start noticing all the ways the condition can cost you money, it’s easy to see why people coined the term “ADHD tax.”

Lindsey Konchar, a licensed graduate social worker and certified financial coach, often works with people with ADHD because it so commonly results in a range of financial struggles, from small habits that add up to drain your bank account to long-term challenges with managing your money. "As a financial therapist, I basically talk about the ADHD tax all day, every day," Konchar says. "It has a lot of ripple effects and it can leave people stressed and overwhelmed."

Just because the ADHD tax is a real issue for many doesn't mean it's entirely outside your control—and the first step is learning to recognize it in action. Below, Thriveworks looks at how the ADHD tax can show up and steps you can take to mitigate it.

What is the ADHD tax?

While it's a common experience, the ADHD tax isn't exactly a clinical concept, so there isn't a strict definition for it. "It's a casual term for the extra money, time, energy, and stress that people wind up paying as a result of having ADHD," says Monica Cwynar, a licensed clinical social worker at Thriveworks. The specifics depend on individual factors like how your ADHD presents, your financial situation, and the support available to you, but there are certain patterns that crop up again and again.

For starters, simply diagnosing, treating, and managing ADHD can come with costs. Depending on your insurance and the professionals you see, you might end up paying for evaluations, therapy and medication management appointments, and the medications themselves. Other potentially helpful resources—like ADHD coaching, financial professionals, books, planners, and apps—can add up, too.

On top of those direct costs, many people with ADHD find that symptoms of the condition (like impulsivity, forgetfulness, ADHD paralysis, and time blindness) can negatively impact their finances, says Cwynar.

Dopamine—a chemical messenger involved in motivation and reward—might play a role, too. According to Cwynar, ADHD is associated with lower levels or less efficient processing of dopamine, which can make someone gravitate toward activities that provide quick, reliable "hits" of instant gratification. "When someone with ADHD is stressed, bored, or overwhelmed, their brain may seek out that quick mood lift as a form of self-regulation," she says.

Here are some ways Cwynar and Konchar have seen the ADHD tax add up:

Missing payment due dates and incurring late fees as a result

Forgetting about subscriptions on autopay that you no longer use

Throwing away spoiled groceries and products you forgot about

Making impulse purchases that you don't want or didn't quite think through

Putting off tasks like making returns, applying for rebates, filing invoices, or submitting reimbursements

Replacing belongings you've lost or forgotten you already own

Spending more on last-minute conveniences, rush fees, takeout, or other unplanned expenses

Losing income or missing job opportunities because of lateness, missed deadlines, or difficulty following through

Falling behind on financial responsibilities like taxes, debt, or insurance paperwork

Struggling to budget, track your money, or work toward larger financial goals

Of course, these experiences aren’t limited to people with ADHD, but they tend to be more persistent for people with the condition because of problems with focus and impulsivity.

“We could list examples forever—ADHD struggles and money challenges can really feed into one another,” Konchar says.

5 ways to mitigate the ADHD tax

Over the long term, reducing the ADHD tax often means looking after both your ADHD and your broader financial health. That might include seeking professional support, learning money-management skills, and finding sustainable routines and systems that keep financial stress from snowballing.

But building that foundation takes time, and getting started can feel overwhelming. So Cwynar and Konchar recommend starting with smaller steps to reduce your ADHD tax now and help improve your relationship with money over time.

1. Plug one money leak at a time.

If you’re just now realizing the massive scope of your ADHD tax, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. But instead of itemizing every ADHD-related cost, Cwynar suggests identifying one specific thing you can work on before unpacking broader money patterns.

Can you put that recurring bill you sometimes miss on autopay? How about spending 30 minutes sorting through your active subscriptions for any worth canceling? Or, consider setting a calendar notification to return that item before the window closes.

The ADHD tax is reduced, and you’ve got a quick win that can provide a rush just like spending can, Konchar points out. “The sense of gratification and accomplishment just from taking teeny tiny steps can build a sense of momentum.”

2. Get ahead of recurring patterns.

One-off fixes only go so far if the same type of ADHD tax keeps popping up. Konchar recommends brainstorming more proactive approaches to protecting your money, from putting barriers in place to setting reminders.

For example, if impulse spending is your issue, try these tips to make it a little harder to go overboard:

Delete shopping apps so you're less tempted by your home screen.

Unfollow the influencers that often persuade you to buy things you don't need or have the budget for.

Turn off one-click purchasing and remove your saved payment information so you have to manually enter it each time.

Institute a mandatory waiting period (say, 48 hours) before checking out.

Stock low-effort freezer meals to cut down on pricey last-minute takeout.

Often, removing instant gratification from the equation reveals whether you genuinely want or need an item, Konchar says.

And if forgetfulness tends to drain your finances, try these tips:

As soon as you sign up for a free trial, cancel the subscription or turn off auto-renew. You'll still get the trial period, but now you won't have to worry about remembering to cancel before it runs out.

Create meetings and calendar reminders to take care of those boring but necessary financial tasks.

Cut down on accidentally buying duplicates of your go-to products by putting those items in a designated, visible spot.

3. Schedule a regular money date.

According to Konchar, setting a weekly dedicated block to check in on your finances and handle money tasks is one of the most effective ways to stay in control. Otherwise, it’s easy to put it off…and off and off. “You want to romanticize the heck out of the date so you don’t dread it,” she says. Make your favorite drink at home, switch up your environment, whatever it takes to make it something you enjoy, at least a little.

Konchar suggests a low barrier to entry to begin—no need to come with a full itinerary or have a routine in place. You can start by knocking out to-dos you’ve been dreading or even researching potential tools. Eventually, she says, these check-ins can become a reliable place to review your spending, pay bills, and monitor your progress toward larger goals.

4. Experiment with different money management tools to find a system that works for you.

There is no universally “ADHD-friendly” system, program, or app for managing your money, nor staying up to date on tasks in general. But the right tools and routines can lighten the mental load, make your finances more visible, and take care of tedious follow-through. “All the boring stuff ADHD brains hate,” Cwynar says.

Konchar encourages people to experiment until they find something that suits their needs. There are plenty of apps out there that can put all your financial information in one place, categorize spending, flag unknown expenses, or gamify money management. Meanwhile, low-tech options like spreadsheets, paper trackers, and cash budgeting can work better for some people.

The goal is to find something sustainable that you’ll actually use long term, not just set up and forget about once the productivity rush wears off. “Until you really have some sort of system to manage your money, it is forever going to feel like water slipping through your hands,” Konchar says.

5. Budget for when mistakes happen.

You might not be able to eliminate the ADHD tax entirely, so if your finances allow, set aside some money in your budget to cover it. “It has its own category in my spending planner,” Konchar says. That way, you have some wiggle room if you incur a random fee, miss a return window, or get hit with another unplanned cost.

More broadly, try not to hold yourself to a perfect standard, either. Managing money and ADHD are both challenging sometimes—it’s only natural to hit a snag every once in a while, even after you’ve found tools and routines that help. “You have to be gentle with yourself,” Konchar says. “Money is a different language and you’re not going to learn it overnight.”

This story was produced by Thriveworks and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.