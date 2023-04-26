Is Aerosmith teasing a farewell tour?

Is Aerosmith getting ready to say goodbye to the road?

That’s the speculation after the band’s logo started popping up at venues, along with the words “Peace Out.”

As previously reported, Aerosmith is counting down to a big announcement that is coming Monday at 10 a.m. ET, with much of the speculation being that they’re about to announce a tour. Well, some now believe it’s going to be their last one.

Rock journalist Mitch Lafon was the first to share a photo of a banner displaying the "Peace Out" logo from Boston's TD Garden, with fans then sharing similar photos from Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and more, leading many to believe the announcement will be for the band's farewell tour.

It has been a while since Aerosmith has gone on a big tour. They’ve been mostly focused on their Deuces Wild residency in Las Vegas since 2019, although last September they played two shows, one in Maine and one at Boston's Fenway Park.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.